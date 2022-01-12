Barcelona confirm Ferran Torres squad number

Barcelona have confirmed that new signing Ferran Torres has been officially registered as a Barça player and will wear the number 19 shirt.

Torres inherits the number from Sergio Agüero, who retired last month due to heart issues. Ferran was rumored to take the #11 shirt which has now been vacated by the soon-to-be departing Yusuf Demir, but with the Austrian not officially gone yet Torres has gone ahead and picked a different number at least until the end of this season.

The Spanish international has cleared Covid-19 protocols, and with his registration complete he is fully available to make his debut in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Early reports claim that Ferran could start in his first game for the club, though the expectation is that he will be on the bench to begin El Clásico.