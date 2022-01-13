Barcelona confirm Yusuf Demir will return to Rapid Vienna

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that winger Yusuf Demir’s loan from Rapid Vienna has been cut short and he will now return to the Austrian side.

Demir initially joined Barca B in the summer of 2021 but was promoted to the first-team under Ronald Koeman after impressing in a number of pre-season games.

The teenager was handed the No. 11 shirt for the 2021-22 campaign and went on to make nine appearances in all competitions for Barcelona.

FC Barcelona and @skrapid have reached an agreement to end the loan of Yusuf Demir, who will be returning to the Austrian club. pic.twitter.com/je9eJBAPS9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2022

However, Demir’s loan has now been cut short amid reports that if he plays again the club will have to pay a €10 million clause in his contract to make the deal permanent.

Demir now heads back to Rapid Vienna but could be on the move again with reports already claiming he’s attracted the interest of several Bundesliga clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been mentioned a possible destinations for the youngster.