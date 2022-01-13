Barcelona chief Alemany tells Ousmane Dembele to make his mind up

Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany spoke in regards to the Ousmane Dembele situation this week. The Barca chief seemed to place a nice emphasis on the importance of resolving this situation sooner rather than later. The two sides have been back and forth for some time now and no deal has come to fruition.

“The situation hasn’t changed with Dembélé,” he said. “He knows very well what the club thinks. He has our offer on the table and he knows that we should resolve this situation quickly. “We hope that it can be for the good and he stays with us because he is an important player and there will be updates soon.” Alemany | Source

It certainly feels like things are going to change in the public posturing of both sides. It’ll be interesting to see if Dembele gets some semblance of a message out, so far the suggestion seems to be he’s willing to stay but his agent is after a more lucrative financial package.