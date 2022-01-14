Barcelona set to hold contract talks with Ronald Araujo - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to begin contract extension talks with Ronald Araujo’s agent and have made the central defender’s new deal a top priority.

The Catalan giants want to tie Araujo down to a longer contract, offer him a salary increase and raise his release clause that currently stands at €200m, according to Diario Sport.

Araujo’s current deal expires in 2023 but the report reckons Barcelona will sit down with his agent for a “face-to-face meeting” in the “coming days.”

The 22-year-old does want to stay at Barcelona but also wants his contribution and value to the team to be recognized in the form of an improved salary.

Barca are said to be “aware that they must reward his great performances,” particularly after seeing Araujo play with two screws in his hand against Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

Sport also acknowledge that Barca are aware that Real Madrid like the look of Araujo but the club is said to be “very calm” about possible interest from Los Blancos.

However, the center-back has also attracted admiring glances from Premier League clubs and Barca may want to move quickly to secure the defender’s long-term future.