Ronald Araujo is happy at Barcelona and wants to stay - agent

Ronald Araujo’s agent has responded to rumors that Real Madrid are keen on the Barcelona defender by insisting the Uruguayan is happy at the Camp Nou.

There has been speculation that Los Blancos have been thinking about signing Araujo on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2023.

However, his agent, Flavio Perchman has played down those rumors and made it quite clear the 22-year-old is happy where he is and wants to stay.

“Ronald is a Barcelona player, he has a year and a half left on his contract. “I don’t give any weight to rumors of Real Madrid’s interest. He is very happy in Barcelona and wants to continue there.” Source | Sport890

It’s also being reported that Barcelona want to sit down with Araujo’s agent to talk about a new contract amid interest from Premier League clubs too. The Catalans are willing to extend his deal on an improved salary and also plan to raise his release clause.