Alex Collado takes aim at former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado has taken a shot at our old pal Ronald Koeman. The Koeman reign has many memories, most of which are negative, and players taking out their frustrations in the press over his tenure hasn't been any surprise.

The latest player to take a shot at Koeman is Collado. The midfielder is on loan at Granada for the second half of the season and is finally getting some great first-team minutes.

“I demonstrated the level in my team. The decision was his if he didn’t like me,” he said. “I don’t know what happened with me. With Koeman, my desire to train was taken away a bit.”

Collado was then asked if he’d lost his ‘spark’ a little bit during that time and also revealed he barely spoke to Koeman.

“Yes, because I was going through a situation like that and he wasn’t talking to me or anything. I don’t want to go into much more detail. There have been complicated situations, but Barça is the club of my life.” Collado | Marca

He doesn’t seem to miss Koeman all that much.