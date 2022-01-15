Erling Haaland: I have to make a decision soon

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland spoke about his future after scoring twice in his team’s Bundesliga win over Freiburg on Friday.

The 21-year-old is one of the hottest properties on the planet due to his goalscoring exploits at Dortmund and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Haaland is not expected to move until the summer but says he will have to make a decision on his future soon because he is being pressured by Dortmund.

“The last six months I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to press me into making a decision,” he said. “All I want to do is play football. But they press me … about my future, so that means I have to make a decision soon.”

The Norwegian striker was then asked if he could make a decision imminently about where he wants to play his football next and gave a very revealing answer.

“That is what they [Dortmund] want. It means things will happen now. They have started to put a lot of pressure on me, and I have to accept that … so now is the time to get things started,” he added. Source | Viaplay Football

Haaland also made it clear that he actually just wants to focus on his football “because we are in the middle of a difficult period, with a lot of games” but added that he “can’t do that now” because of Dortmund.

The striker is believed to be Barca president Joan Laporta’s top priority this summer but finances, and interest from other clubs, will be an issue. It’s thought that Haaland has a release clause of just €75m that comes into effect this summer.