Barcelona to restart Sergi Roberto renewal talks - report

Barcelona are reportedly ready to get to work on Sergi Roberto’s contract renewal which could make space on the wage bill for the Catalans to make another signing in January.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca could even meet Roberto’s camp on Monday to get things underway with the 29-year-old out of contract in the summer.

The initial idea was to extend Roberto for another two seasons but it’s thought that the Catalans could offer an extra year which would help the club’s financial situation.

Xavi’s already apparently made it clear he wants Roberto to stay, while the third captain is expected to make a financial effort in the same way as the other captains and Samuel Umtiti have already done.

Renewing Roberto in this way could, like Umtiti’s extension, then free up space on the wage bill for Barcelona to add another player before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

President Joan Laporta has already said the club are working to try and make more signings in January but it remains to be seen if the club can make the numbers work.