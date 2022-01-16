Xavi Simons cried all week after deciding to leave Barcelona

Xavi Simons was left distraught after deciding to leave Barcelona in 2019 and spent a week crying in his room after opting to quit the Camp Nou, according to scout and friend Ferney Agudelo.

The midfielder attracted plenty of headlines during his time at La Masia, and famously over one million Instagram followers, and had been tipped for big things at Barcelona before he left on a free transfer for PSG in 2019.

Simons had been offered a new deal at the Camp Nou but hadn’t been able to agree terms with the Catalan giants. Agudelo says he didn’t leave for financial reasons and actually found it tough to switch clubs.

“The week he made the decision he spent crying in his room. It was not a question of money. His people realised that they were reaching the ceiling and thought about another sporting project,” he said. “Xavi was focused on improving day to day but Barcelona could not guarantee him that if all went well he would debut for the first team before he was 18. Xavi was the one who suffered the most.” Source | L’Equipe

The midfielder is now 18 and his future is once again the subject of speculation. Simons is out of contract in the summer and yet to renew. There have been rumors a Barcelona return has been discussed, while Rangers have also been linked with the teenager.