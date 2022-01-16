Coutinho: I missed the Premier League

Philippe Coutinho admitted he has missed the Premier League after scoring on his first appearance for new club Aston Villa after completing a loan move from Barcelona.

The Brazilian came off the bench and picked up an assist and a goal for the Villans in a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

Coutinho spoke to reporters after the game and made it clear he’s happy to be back in England’s top flight after a tough time in La Liga.

“I missed these games and the Premier League. I’m very happy to be here with my new teammates, he said. “It was a good start, we kept believing until the end, but we didn’t lose.”

The Brazilian was also asked about his time at Barca but didn’t really want to talk about the past and is looking forward to a happier future at Villa.

“I’m happy, it was the first game and I want to work hard to improve and be in better shape,” he added. “There have been many ups and downs. It is in the past. I’m here and I’m focused on the objectives of the club and the manager and I want to do a good job to help my teammates and the club.” Coutinho | Source

Coutinho’s performance should do the 29-year-old the world of good and provide some much-needed confidence. Villa are back in action again on Saturday and face an Everton side that has just sacked manager Rafa Benitez.