Adama Traore is Barcelona’s ‘main option’ to replace Ousmane Dembele - report

Barcelona are reportedly already thinking about possible options to replace Ousmane Dembele and the name of Adama Traore has come up at the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport reckon that Traore is the “main option” to come in for the Frenchman who is now expected to depart Barca after failing to agree a new contract.

It’s thought that the winger has already made it clear he’d be more than happy to return, and his agent Jorge Mendes has already been in touch to discuss the possibility of a move.

Mendes has done plenty of business with Barcelona and Wolves recently, he was involved in the deals that took Nelson Semedo and Francisco Trincao to Molineux.

Trincao could actually play a role in any potential Traore deal. Sport reckon the youngster, who is on loan at Wolves, could be used to lower the €20 million fee Wolves want.

Barcelona aren’t the only team being linked with a move for the winger. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Traore recently following the arrival of Antonio Conte as coach.

Traore has been in and out of the Wolves team this season and is out of contract in 2023. He’s made 19 Premier League appearances, scoring just once, but only 10 have been as a starter.