Xavi ‘very disappointed’ by Dembele’s refusal to commit to Barcelona - report

Barcelona coach Xavi is said to be “very disappointed” with Ousmane Dembele who has not been able to agree a new contract with the Catalan giants.

Dembele had apparently told Xavi that staying at Barca was his “absolute priority” especially after being told by his new boss he would play a key role, according to Diario AS.

Yet the Frenchman now looks destined to leave with the report claiming Barca have withdrawn their contract offer and have summoned Dembele to a meeting to discuss what happens next.

Xavi thinks the best solution would now be to sell Dembele in January and is not thinking about putting him in the stands, despite speculation from some quarters to the contrary.

The coach has been hurt by Dembele’s actions and thinks the Frenchman has a “toxic environment,” especially an agent who seems more interested in money than the sporting project.

Selling Dembele would raise some cash, free up some room on the wage bill and avoid any potential conflict with supporters angered by the Frenchman’s refusal to commit to the club.

However, it may not be easy to find a buyer in the remaining two weeks of the January transfer window, particularly for an injury-prone player who will be a free agent in a matter of months.