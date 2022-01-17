Real Madrid not expected to bid for Erling Haaland - report

Erling Haaland’s future continues to make headlines with the striker expected to depart Borussia Dortmund in the summer and Barcelona one of several clubs linked with a move.

Real Madrid’s name has also cropped up from time to time, but Mundo Deportivo are now reporting Los Blancos won’t bid for the 21-year-old striker.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will instead focus all their efforts on bringing in Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Madrid want Mbappe to line up alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior for the team’s first season in the new Santiago Bernabeu.

The report also points out that Los Blancos also have Rodrygo and Marco Asensio available as well as Eden Hazard, although the Belgian’s future is a little uncertain.

There’s also the Mino Raiola factor to take into account. The super agent does not have as good a relationship with Florentino Perez as he does with Joan Laporta.

All of which makes MD pretty confident that Haaland won’t end up at Real Madrid next season, although he certainly won’t lack for offers from other clubs.