Sergino Dest ‘feels good’ at Barcelona despite exit rumors - agent

Sergino Dest continues to be linked with a Barcelona exit in the January transfer window but the player’s camp continue to suggest he’s going nowhere.

The USMNT star seems to have fallen out of favor under Xavi and is facing a real fight for minutes now Dani Alves has arrived at the Camp Nou.

Michael Reschke, who works for the agency that represents Dest, has once again been asked about the speculation and has played down rumors of a switch to Bayern.

“Sergino feels good in Barcelona,” he told Ran. “It’s a great club. That’s why it’s actually rather unlikely at the moment.”

The latest rumors have suggested that Barca are willing to listen to offers for Dest, but the player is keen to stay and fight for his place in the second half of the season.

It’s thought that Barca are still keen to offload players in the January transfer window, although they’re unlikely to move Samuel Umtiti as the defender is set to undergo surgery.