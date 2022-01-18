Barcelona come up with Plan B in case they miss out on Erling Haaland - report

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has been regularly linked with a move to the Camp Nou and those rumors are back again with an update that suggests he’s part of Barcelona’s ‘Plan B’ if they miss out on top target Erling Haaland.

Diario Sport reckon the Catalans are determined to bring in a top class forward this summer but much will depend on the club’s financial situation. All of which means Barca are working on other possible options in case Haaland is out of reach.

Xavi is said to be keen on Fiorentina striker Dušan Vlahović but there are doubts as to whether he can shine at the very highest level. A price tag of around €60 million also means the 21-year-old would be an expensive gamble.

And that’s where Isak comes in. The Swede knows La Liga inside out, is still only 22, and would suit Barca’s possession style of play. Yet a release clause of €90 million means he’s not cheap either.

The report reckons that Barca should know by April if they can really go for Haaland, or if they will have to look elsewhere. Whatever happens Sport seem clear Barca really want someone who can score 20+ goals a season in the summer and Isak and Vlahovic are in the frame.