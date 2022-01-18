Lucas Boye could be Barcelona’s Morata alternative - report

Elche striker Lucas Boye could be the man Barcelona are looking at for their striker, eh let’s call it a situation. The primary choice for Xavi and Barcelona has been Alvaro Morata. However, as it’s been much documented at this point, the complicated nature of his relationship with Juventus lends this potential move to be problematic.

That leads us to Lucas Boye. The Elche attacker moved from Torino permanently this summer, has been playing great so far this season and attracted some attention from Barca. As most striker rumors have gone this season, all of this really depends on is Luuk De Jong leaving.

Yet even that doesn’t seem clear-cut any more with the Dutchman having scored three goals in his last three games which could means he ends up seeing out the season after all.

Given all the moving parts in the Morata deal, a Boye appearance at Barcelona sooner rather than later makes sense. We’ll just have to see how it all plays out.