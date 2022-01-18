 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona handed purchase option on exciting Santos starlets - report

The two clubs have come to an agreement

By Josh Suttr
Santos v Independiente - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2021 Photo by Carla Carniel-Pool/Getty Images

Alright, let’s go on a journey. It’s 2013. Your hair looks great, you feel younger, and Barcelona made a deal for Neymar. Included in that deal, was a Barcelona preferential right on three Santos players.

Fast forward to 2016, Barca get mad about a deal Santos made with Inter Milan, and the Catalans end up with an option on both Kaiky Fernandes and Angelo.

The two Santos youngsters are already pretty highly rated and have been tipped for big things. Kaiky is an 18-year-old central defender, while Angelo is a winger who is already breaking records.

It’s a nice way to work around having some debt with a big brother. You simply offer the big brother a chance at two prospects that may, or in all likelihood, not pan out. The downside is obvious, and now Barca have options on two talents that could end up being devastating losses for Santos.

