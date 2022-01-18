Barcelona handed purchase option on exciting Santos starlets - report

Alright, let’s go on a journey. It’s 2013. Your hair looks great, you feel younger, and Barcelona made a deal for Neymar. Included in that deal, was a Barcelona preferential right on three Santos players.

Fast forward to 2016, Barca get mad about a deal Santos made with Inter Milan, and the Catalans end up with an option on both Kaiky Fernandes and Angelo.

Just seen Santos confirmed yday they've written off a €3m debt to Barcelona (for not alerting them correctly when selling Gabigol to Inter) by giving Barça a buy option on two youngsters already in the first team at the Brazilian club. Kaiky (18, CB) & Angelo (17, winger) — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 18, 2022

The two Santos youngsters are already pretty highly rated and have been tipped for big things. Kaiky is an 18-year-old central defender, while Angelo is a winger who is already breaking records.

⚫⚪⚽ With this second half stoppage time effort against @SanLorenzo, @SantosFC's Ângelo became the youngest goal scorer in #Libertadores HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/chIks9iC5r — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) April 7, 2021

It’s a nice way to work around having some debt with a big brother. You simply offer the big brother a chance at two prospects that may, or in all likelihood, not pan out. The downside is obvious, and now Barca have options on two talents that could end up being devastating losses for Santos.