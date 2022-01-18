Dembele’s agent hits out at Barcelona over contract negotiations

Ousmane Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has hit out at Barcelona and the way he feels they have treated the Frenchman regarding contract negotiations with the club.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to renew his deal with speculation claiming he’s after a bigger financial package than the one on offer at Barca.

There have also been reports that Barca are willing to put Dembele in the stands if he does not renew, but Sissoko says he’s not intimidated by such speculation.

“They’re putting the pressure on, but it doesn’t work with people like us. Maybe it works with agents who are close to Barcelona. That’s not the case with me, I’m here to defend my player’s interests,” he said. “We’re not here to react to debates on social media, but the truth has to be said. Yes, we have high demands, but we’ve shown in the past that Ousmane’s career choices are not dictated by money, else he wouldn’t be here. Then, if Barcelona wanted to negotiate, they could have come to the table with us to talk. Except there are no discussions and there are threats coming from them that he won’t play. That’s not allowed. We will exercise Ousmane Dembélé’s rights if necessary.”

Sissoko also claimed that Dembele hasn’t yet made a final decision on his future but claimed Barca are risking alienating the player by refusing to negotiate further.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do, nothing is decided. But the management are losing Ousmane by themselves,” he added. “From the start, we’ve shown that we wanted to negotiate, with terms, but without closing the door.” Source | RMC Sport

Dembele continues to be linked with several Premier League clubs, while Barca are thought to want an answer to their latest offer to the Frenchman as soon as possible.