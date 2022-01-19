Valencia target loan move for Barcelona’s Oscar Mingueza - report

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Valencia in the January transfer window.

Los Che are looking for a replacement for Daniel Wass who is expected to head to Atletico Madrid to replace the departed Kieran Tripper.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Mingueza is seen as a good option for Valencia because he can play at center-back or out wide.

The report adds that Mingueza “appreciates the offer” as he faces a battle for minutes this season at Barcelona with the Catalans having plenty of defensive options.

It’s not clear if Barca are willing to let Mingueza go, and MD note the fact that Eric Garcia, Samuel Umtiti, and Sergi Roberto are all out injured could influence the club’s decision.

Mingueza has made eight appearances this season in all competitions for Barca but only three of those have been as a starter since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman.