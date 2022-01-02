Barcelona goalkeeper Neto wanted by Flamengo - report

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto could be set to return to Brazil with reports claiming that Flamengo are keen on signing the 32-year-old stopper.

Neto has long been linked with a move away from Barcelona, and saw a transfer request turned down last January, but could soon be granted his wish to depart

Flamengo are said to have held talks with Neto about a move that could possibly happen in January or at the latest next summer, according to Diario Sport.

It’s thought the goalkeeper would welcome a move back to Brazil after spending the last decade in Europe with Fiorentina, Juventus, Valencia, and now Barcelona.

Neto’s only made two appearances this season, filling in for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen against Real Sociedad and Athletic, back in August.

However, he’s not played since those first two games of the season and his only chances of first-team minutes during 2021-22 are likely to be in the Copa del Rey.

Barca do have Inaki Pena available as back-up if Neto does leave, although there has also been speculation that the youngster wants to move in January in search of minutes.