Dembele must leave Barcelona immediately, says Alemany

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has told Ousmane Dembele he needs to leave the club before the end of the January transfer window.

Dembele has been left out of the Barcelona squad to face Athletic in the Copa del Rey after failing to agree a new contract with the Catalan giants.

Alemany spoke to reporters and backed Xavi’s decision to omit Dembele, while also confirming the club want to offload the attacker as soon as possible.

“We’ve talked and talked, made various offers. We’ve tried to find a way but these offers have been systematically rejected by his agents... it seems obvious he does not want to continue at Barca and is not committed to Barca’s future project,” he said. “In this scenario he and his agents have been informed that he must leave immediately because we want players committed to this project and therefore we hope a transfer will take place before Jan 31. “On the football side the result is we do not want to have players who are not committed to Barca. The club is obviously not the one that should decide this, it’s the coach, and he has. But he has all our support. It seems to us absolutely the correct approach.” Source | Eurosport

Early reports suggest Dembele and his camp aren’t too worried about Alemany’s comments and aren’t thinking about leaving in January. It’s not clear what will happen next, the only thing we do know is that this saga is far from over.