Oscar says he’s chatting with Barcelona over possible January move

You wanna hear a name I haven’t thought of in at least a few years? Oscar. Yeah, the Chelsea Oscar. Apparently, the Brazilian is in talks with Barcelona over a possible return to Europe.

The midfielder left Chelsea a few years ago for a big payday in China and frankly left the mainstream footballing conversation when he did so.

However, according to the man himself, the two are in talks. Oscar spoke to TNT Sports in Brazil and said there are active talks between himself and Barca.

“Barcelona reached out to my agent to know about this possibility, they knew football in China will stop until March. So maybe, but Barca is facing a difficult time now,” he said. “I was told about this interest, I guess they’re still trying to figure something out. Barca has this issue about registering new signings and they’d still need to sort talks with my club. “They would want for me to join until the end of the season. They’re still talking, it’s ongoing, but there’s this problem with the new signings - I guess Dani Alves has faced some. “It’s nice to see a great club interested in you. We didn’t have any talks so far, there’s no point doing that if Barcelona can’t register new players right now. Barca is trying to sort their end out, then maybe I’ll talk to my agent so we can arrange something. “It’d be an incredible opportunity for me, for Barcelona too. I’m in great form here, it would be great for my career.” Source | TNT Sports

This would be an interesting signing. I have no idea if Oscar can still produce at the highest levels, but at the very least he would be an affordable signing, and Barca definitely need those.