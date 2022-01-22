Xavi wants Barcelona to sign two more players in January - report

Barcelona coach Xavi reportedly wants the Catalans to try and sign two more players before the close of the January transfer window.

The club have already brought in Ferran Torres from Manchester City, while Dani Alves has also been added to the squad on a free transfer.

Diario Sport reckon that Xavi wants a center-forward, particularly now Ansu Fati is injured again, and still sees Alvaro Morata as his top priority.

The report adds that Xavi also wants a full-back who can play on either flank and reckons the club’s chances of making two signings as “difficult but not impossible.”

Of course any signings are dependent on the club offloading players first. Ousmane Dembele has been told to leave but it’s not clear if he will go in January.

Oscar Mingueza had also been tipped to depart, with Valencia reportedly interested, but the latest rumors suggest he will now stay after Los Che lost interest.

Barca now have only 10 days to sort out any departures and new arrivals before the transfer window closes which does not give the Catalans too much time.