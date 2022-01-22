Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena linked with loan move to Galatasaray

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena is reportedly close to sealing a loan move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Reports in Turkey reckon that coach Domènec Torrent, who previously worked at Barca under Pep Guardiola, is keen to bring in the stopper for the rest of the season.

Pena is said to be up for the challenge of life in a new country and a new league and is willing to join on loan with a purchase option, according to Sport.

The goalkeeper has been on the fringes of the first team for a while now but has not made the breakthough and has both Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Neto ahead of him in the pecking order.

There has also been speculation that Neto wants out in January but if Pena leaves you suspect that means the Brazilian will stay on for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Brazilian has made three first-team appearances this season but didn’t feature in the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic and may struggle to make any more outings unless Ter Stegen picks up an injury.