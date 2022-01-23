Luuk de Jong says he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona in January

Luuk de Jong has made it clear he really does not want to move clubs in the January transfer window and feels he can be of use to Barcelona.

The Dutchman endured a poor start to life at the Camp Nou which had led to speculation he could be offloaded this winter.

However, De Jong has since gone on to score three goals in three games in 2022 which has quietened rumors regarding his future.

The striker has now given an interview and says he wants to stay even if that means spending most of the season on the bench.

“We have been here with the family for half a year, I don’t want to move again now. And yes, even if I were to become a substitute again, I could still be of value,” he said. “But the club have not yet made an official statement. We’ll see. I am also still owned by Sevilla. My contract will run for one more year after this season.”

De Jong also said he thinks he has surprised new coach Xavi. The Barca boss has said De Jong will stay in the team if he keeps performing, and the Dutchman thinks he can fit into the coach’s system.

“I think Xavi was a bit surprised at how I fit into his game,” he added. “That I can also be a ‘9’ for him with whom you can make triangles and thus play out under the pressure of an opponent. “ Xavi wants his striker to be a point of contact and to hold balls and combine them with midfielders. He always says: lure the central defenders away to make room for others to dive into the hole.” Source | Voetbal Zone

De Jong was forced to miss the defeat to Athletic because of suspension but will be hoping to go back into the starting XI against Alaves on Sunday.