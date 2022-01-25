Agent responds to Morata to Barcelona transfer rumors

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona before the close of the January transfer window.

Indeed speculation has increased recently with reports Juve will sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina which could pave the way for a Morata exit.

However, Marco Branca who works for the agency that represents Morata has been asked about the rumors and played down talk of a Camp Nou switch.

“The road for Barcelona is no longer current,” he said. “Alvaro feels well in Turin and we’ll see what will happen with Atletico Madrid in the summer. I am optimistic about his future in Black and White. Like Benzema, he works a lot for the team and he wasn’t scoring many goals with Cristiano Ronaldo.” Source | Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia)

Yet there’s still plenty of speculation flying about that Morata could join Barca but it certainly won’t be an easy deal to pull off.

Parent club Atletico will need to agree and Barca will also have to offload players (or potentially renew Sergi Roberto or Ousmane Dembele) to make room on the wage bill.