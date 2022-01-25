Araujo turns down Barcelona’s first contract extension offer - report

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo has reportedly been talking contract extensions with the Catalans but has turned down their first offer.

Talks actually took place last week with discussions described as “amicable” even though Barca’s offer was “swiftly turned down,” according to Marca.

The report reckons further talks will take place soon and mentioned how Manchester United and Chelsea are pretty interested in the defender

However, Araujo’s agent, Flavio Perchman, has made it clear recently that the Uruguayan is happy at the club and wants to stay despite rumors interest from elsewhere.

“Ronald is a Barcelona player, he has a year and a half left on his contract,” he told Sport890. “I don’t give any weight to rumors of Real Madrid’s interest. He is very happy in Barcelona and wants to continue there.”

Meanwhile, Xavi has urged Barca to get Araujo signed up when asked about the defender’s contract extension before the Copa del Rey clash against Athletic.

“Yes, it’s a priority, he’s a very important piece. He is an extraordinary defender. He has a winning and positive character,” he told reporters. It is very important that they can reach an agreement quickly because he is a player much needed, now and in the future.”

It’s been reported previously that Araujo is keen to stay but, as one of the club’s lowest earners, wants a pay rise to recognise his importance to the team.

Just get it done Barcelona.