Yusuf Demir admits he was sad to leave Barcelona

Yusuf Demir has admitted he was sad to leave Barcelona after seeing his loan from Rapid Vienna cut short in the January transfer window.

The teenager initially arrived on a season-long loan and was expected to spend the campaign with Barca B but was promoted to the senior squad after impressing in pre-season.

Demir made nine appearances in all competitions for Barca but the Catalans ended up cancelling his loan to avoid paying a €10 million clause in his contract.

The youngster has now opened up on his departure and was pretty philosophical about the whole experience.

“I left Barca sad, but I matured and I became a professional. I saw that here people are happy for me and that made me happy too,” he said. “I want to play, enjoy myself and have fun. I am hungry to win everything. My objective is to be first, it won’t do to come second.” Source | Sport

Demir is now back with Rapid Vienna although there has been speculation he’s wanted by several clubs in the German Bundesliga.