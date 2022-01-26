Barcelona’s Oscar Mingueza wanted by Bordeaux - report

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has reportedly attracted interest from French club Bordeaux who are hoping to do a deal for the 22-year-old before the close of the transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Ligue 1 side have already found an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Mingueza but the defender may need a bit of convincing to make the move.

Mingueza has rejected the option of going to Bordeaux for now but Vladimir Petković’s side “hope to be able to convince” the defender it could be a good idea before the window closes on Monday.

The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes recently, particularly since Xavi took over, and may find game time hard to come by in the second half of the season if he does stay at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Barca continue to be linked with moves for Nicolas Tagliafico and Alvaro Morata but will need to free up some space on the wage bill before they can strengthen the squad this winter.