Neymar confesses he desired to return to Barcelona in 2019-20

Former Barcelona forward and blog favorite Neymar saw his documentary released on Netflix this week. The Paris Saint-Germain star was always rumored to want to come back to Barcelona in years past, but it always seemed to be a rumor and lacking fact.

Until now. In the documentary, Neymar discussed his “desire to leave PSG” and what that looked like.

“When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn’t because of a fan or a club,” he said. “It’s because I saw that I felt better elsewhere. I never had anything against PSG supporters, nor against the club itself. It was never that. “On the contrary. I am very grateful, we are on the same side, we defend the same shirt. I am here to help.” Neymar | Source

To get more deets we’ll just all have to give in and watch his surely not at all self-promoting documentary.