Atleti and Juve reportedly authorize Morata’s Barcelona move

Atletico Madrid and Juventus have reportedly changed their minds a bit in regards to the Alvaro Morata business and have both given the potential move the green light.

As Juventus close in on signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, their need for Morata won’t be nearly as vital in their decision-making.

However, even if Juve get their man and are willing to let Morata go to Barca, there remains another hurdle. The wage bill.

Barcelona will need to lessen their wage bill in order to make a move for Morata. Much of that depends on the Ousmane Dembele situation and if that resolves itself in a renewal or not.

There have been conflicting reports this week about a possible rumored meeting between Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko and Barcelona. What we do know is that time is running out in the January window to find a resolution to the ongoing saga.

At the very least, the good news is that Juve and Atleti have given the go-ahead which is one less obstacle to overcome.