Barcelona boss Xavi meets with Ousmane Dembele’s agent - report

Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly met with Ousmane Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko again this week in a bid to end the ongoing saga regarding the Frenchman.

According to multiple reports, the two men met for the first time and Sissoko made it clear that Dembele does want to stay even though he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The meeting was apparently designed to try and defuse the tension between player and club and outline his commitment to the club.

There’s been a lot going on with Dembele recently. He’ been left out of the two last matchday squads, failed to turn up at Barcelona because of illness, and apparently had PSG on the phone....

El Chiringuito have managed to snap the moment ‘Leonardo Psg’ rang Ousmane Dembélé’s agent. https://t.co/zucJJrYZ8C — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 26, 2022

Jordi Cruyff was apparently also at the meeting but Mateu Alemany wasn’t present because he has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days.

Barca were receptive to Sissoko’s latest move but the message from the Catalans remains exactly the same: Dembele either renews or finds a way out.

Of course time is running out in the transfer window which leaves little time for Dembele to complete a move away before the end of the month.

If he does end up staying it seems like he may well spend the rest of the campaign in the stands, even though Xavi has previously said that’s something he doesn’t want to do.