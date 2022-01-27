Adama Traore to Barcelona rumors return after Ansu Fati injury

Barcelona are once again being linked with a move for former winger Adama Traore in the final days of the January transfer window.

Traore’s name has already cropped up this winter but is now back in the rumor mill after injury to Ansu Fati and with Ousmane Dembele’s future still uncertain.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that the former Barcelona man is the club’s “main option” to strengthen the attack in January and the interest is described as being “serious.”

Mateu Alemany is being mentioned as the man behind the deal and is working with Adama’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to get a deal done.

The winger is seen as a more “viable” transfer than Alvaro Morata, who is Xavi’s preferred options, but who is a difficult player to bring in as Atletico aren’t keen on the move.

The report adds that right now Barca don’t have any room on the wage bill to sign Adama but that could change if Dembele renews or departs before the window closes.