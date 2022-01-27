Bayern confirm Barcelona target Niklas Sule is off in the summer

Barcelona have been linked with a host of players once again this winter, including Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule who will be a free agent in the summer.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern’s CEO, has spoken about the defender and confirmed that he will leave after turning down the offer of a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

“The negotiations with Niklas dragged on for a very long time. We made him an offer. He didn’t accept it. He wants to leave the club at the end of the season,” he said. “We have a certain responsibility when it comes to the offers. We we have to stick to certain financial conditions. It’s normal in this business that you’ll not always each an agreement. “We made Niklas a very, very good offer. He’s been solid and playing with confidence lately. We still need that from him for the rest of this season. But we have certain economic limits. Sometimes you just don’t reach an agreement, it happens. “The talks with Niklas went on for months. I think he has shown very good performances here in the past five years. He’s one of the best center-backs out there right now. I think we always showed him respect and appreciation.”

Barcelona aren’t the only club being linked with Sule. Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been mentioned, and he shouldn’t lack for offers come the summer.