Xavi prioritizing attack over defense at Barcelona in January window

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly prioritizing the attack over any defensive moves this winter. The boss believes that signing a striker and winger would make the club better in the short term than a full-back.

Xavi’s has apparently made sure the bosses upstairs understand his wishes as the window closes. Given Barcelona’s injury problems in the attack, it's hard to blame him making it clear what he needs.

Ansu Fati is out injured yet again with a hamstring injury, Ousmane Dembele’s future is up in the air, and Sergio Aguero has been forced to retire because of a cardiac issue.

There has been talk Barcelona moving for full-backs, with Nicolas Tagliafico and Thomas Meunier mentioned as a possible options, but it seems neither are priorities in the final days of the window.

The two attacking targets that have been linked with Barca this month are of course Alvaro Morata and Adama Traore. The Wolves man looks set to arrive at Barcelona shortly but if they are to bring in anyone else, it’ll have to be quick.