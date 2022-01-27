Benfica open to Grimaldo negotiations with Barcelona - report

Benfica are reportedly open to talking with Barcelona in regards to Alejandro Grimaldo. The full-back left the Camp Nou in 2015 but if there’s one thing Xavi likes, it’s former Barcelona players coming home.

Dani Alves has already returned, Adama Traore might be next and Grimaldo could make it a hat-trick if he also comes back to the Camp Nou before the close of the January transfer window.

The key to the deal taking place, like most of Barca’s other rumored deals, is that they’re willing to take the player on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Barca and Benfica are no stranger to doing business together, most recently nearly getting a Samuel Umtiti deal done over the summer.

The good news for Xavi is that Benfica are keen on a few Barcelona players, with Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig and Alex Balde all mentioned, which may make the deal a bit easier to get done.