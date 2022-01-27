Adama Traore set for Barcelona medical - report

Adama Traore is reportedly set to have a medical at Barcelona on Friday ahead of a loan move to the Camp Nou.

The winger is expected to spend the rest of the season at Barcelona with the deal including a purchase option of €35 million, according to The Athletic.

Catalunya Radio are also reporting that Traore is due at Barcelona tomorrow and reckon he could be presented as a new signing on Monday.

The 26-year-old has taken a pay cut to return to Barcelona from Premier League side Wolves and his signing does not take the Catalans over their salary cap.

Traore is expected to take over from Ousmane Dembele whose future at the club remains uncertain ahead of the final few days of the window.

It’s being reported that Dembele is potentially open to an exit now but finding a new club before the window closes next week may be difficult.