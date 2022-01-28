Barcelona rumors: Aubameyang, Tagliafico, Meunier and Mingueza latest

Aubameyang is Barca’s Plan B?

Today’s rumors start with news that Barca have a Plan B just in case they miss out on signing Plan A which is Juventus striker Alvaro Morata.

Diario AS reckon that Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Xavi’s second choice and could join Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season if Morata isn’t signed.

The Gabon international seems destined to leave Arsenal after falling out with Mikel Arteta but Barca must resole the Dembele situation before signing Morata or Aubameyang.

Balde doesn’t want to join Ajax

Over at Marca the word is that Barca still want Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax but Alejandro Balde isn’t interested in being used in the deal.

Balde hasn’t been used much by Xavi so far but would rather stay at the Camp Nou or wait for a better offer.

Barcelona and Ajax are said to be still “locked in talks” over Tagliafico, but once again any transfer is dependent on Dembele’s future being sorted out first.

Meunier on Barca’s radar?

Another player who Barca might sign, if they can do something with Dembele, is Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier.

Marca report that Barca have already been in touch with Dortmund to talk about the possibility of a loan before the January window closes.

Both club and player are said to be “open” to a potential move, while the report adds Barca could also try to offload Oscar Mingueza or Sergino Dest to make a deal happen.

Mingueza reluctant to leave

Yet it seems unlikely that Mingueza will depart as the defender has already turned down two offers to leave Barcelona and has also seen a possible move to Valencia fall though.

Bordeaux and Hertha Berling both expressed an interest but Mingueza said no. The defender was interested in joining Valencia but Los Che signed Eray Comert instead, so say Mundo Deportivo.

The report adds that Mingueza could be tempted to leave and knows he may find game time hard to come by but wants “an attractive project that guarantees him minutes.”