Barcelona rule out signing Alvaro Morata - report

Barcelona are looking increasingly unlikely to bring in Alvaro Morata in the final days of the transfer window, according to the latest reports.

RAC1 are reporting that the Catalans have completely ruled out the Spain international because Atletico want a permanent transfer and also don’t fancy selling to a direct rival.

Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti has also poured doubt on the proposed transfer and says there’s still no agreement between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, there are growing reports of Barcelona’s interest in Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The rumors started in Spain last night but have now spread. The Athletic reckon Barcelona and Juventus have made official approaches to sign the striker on loan.

ESPN are also reporting that Barca are interested in a short-term loan for Aubameyang after seeing Morata talks with Atletico Madrid stall.

Yet Barca can’t sign anyone else unless there are player exits or if Ousmane Dembele renews his contract at a lower rate.

The Frenchman has been told to leave but time is rapidly running out to seal a deal with the window due to close on Monday.