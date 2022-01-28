Adama Traore: I’m very happy to be back at Barçelona

Adama Traore was back at Barcelona for a medical on Friday ahead of completing a loan move back to the Catalan giants.

The Wolves winger was spotted at a hospital in the city before heading over to the Ciutat Esportiva for a few more tests before sealing the deal.

Adama Traoré in Barcelona in order to complete his move from Wolves. €30m buy option clause included, not mandatory. #FCB



⤵️ @victor_nahe x Cope pic.twitter.com/tWYBf3TbxC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Adama was stopped by reporters at TV3 and didn’t want to say much but did basically confirm the deal was going ahead. He said only, “I’m very happy to be back at Barcelona.”

Barcelona are expected to announce the deal shortly and unveil Adama as the club’s latest January signing on Monday at the Camp Nou.

It’s been reported he will spend the rest of the season on loan at Barcelona, and the deal will include a non-mandatory purchase option set at around €30 million.

Adama will join Ferran Torres and Dani Alves as new signings at the club this winter and there is talk there could be one more before the window closes.

However, Barca will have their work cut out bringing anyone else in as they’ll need to find some room on the wage bill first.