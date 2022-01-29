Miralem Pjanic says he’d like to stay at Besiktas

Miralem Pjanic has been talking about his future and has suggested he could be tempted to stay at Besiktas once his loan deal expires.

The midfielder left Barcelona last summer on a season-long loan, although the deal does not include a purchase option.

However, Pjanic says he’s happy at the Turkish club and his preference would be to stay.

“We are happy here. I have a two-year contract with Barcelona and at the end of the season I will return,” he said. “I have a good relationship with the Besiktas fans and if it was up to me, of course I prefer to stay here. Now I am at a high level, as I want. Since the arrival of the new coach, we are better. “Barcelona is a great club. A club that everyone respects. I’m happy at Besiktas. Turkey is a beautiful country. Besiktas is a great club. I want to continue being a Besiktas footballer.” Source | Diario AS

Pjanic has been able to play regularly at Besiktas, something he couldn’t do at Barcelona, and has made 19 appearances in total this season.