Signing Adama Traore is a curious piece of business by Barcelona

This getting the band back together lark has gone too far now.

It was acceptable when Dani Alves was signed, and the various other incidents that were harking back to Laporta’s glory years.

Re-signing Adama Traore has taken things a step too far, however.

We’re told that he will only cost the club £350,000 for his six-month loan and if he does well, then a €30m fee for his services will be the cost to sign him permanently.

That might be seen as a bargain in this day and age, but I have to be convinced because I can see absolutely no upside to this transfer whatsoever. Whatsoever.

For far too long now all we’ve seen from the wide man is this incredible burst of speed followed by aimless balls into the box, with no real accuracy.

He doesn’t score anywhere near enough goals and his assists rate isn’t that much better either. In 160 Premier League games he has 8 goals, 14 assists, 22 big chances created and a shot accuracy of just 28%.

Maybe the pace of the Spanish game will suit him better, though Xavi has a real job on his hands trying to refine and retune his skill set.

Will he bully players out of possession and give the blaugranes an outlet like they’ve not had in years? Absolutely.

Barcelona are better than that though. Much better.

I’m prepared to eat my words and my non-existent hat if Adama comes good back at Camp Nou.

If he can add goals and assists to his interplay, then his signing really would be something to shout about.

Perhaps, in the current financial climate at the club, he’s the best we can do. He does at least know the club and how it work, so in terms of a bedding in process, it should be relatively short.

If you had told Middlesbrough fans in 2017/18 that both Martin Braithwaite and Adama Traoré would both be playing together for Barça in about four years, you would have got some very strange looks. pic.twitter.com/ikgEvuzpEd — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) January 27, 2022

But I’m clutching at straws here.

Does his hire mean that Dembele might actually be on his way this month, or will this be another knock to the French World Cup winner’s confidence. ‘THIS is who we’re playing instead of you, pal.’

By and large, maybe it doesn’t matter too much who Barcelona bring in at this point as long as they all get the job done.

It’s fourth place or nothing for the club and if Adama helps achieve that then he will have served a purpose if nothing else.