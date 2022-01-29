OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign Adama Traore on loan from Wolves

Barcelona have confirmed that Adama Traore has returned to the club on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The deal has been rumored for a few days but has now been made official, with the 26-year-old heading back to the Camp Nou for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Adama has reportedly taken a pay cut to join Barcelona and the deal includes a purchase option which is believed to be around €30m.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Adama Traoré until 30 June 2022. The blaugranes will pay the player’s wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent. “The presentation of Adama Traoré as a new FC Barcelona player will be on Wednesday 2 February behind closed doors. The club will announce further details shortly.”

Welcome back to Barcelona, Adama Traore!