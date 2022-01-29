Adama Traore’s hoping to bring happiness to Barcelona

Adama Traore has given his first interview after completing a loan move back to Barcelona from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The winger has returned to the Camp Nou after seven years away and there’s even an option in the transfer to make the move permanent.

Adama says he’s delighted to head home and wants to bring happiness to the fans with his performances on the pithc.

“I’m so happy to come back here. I think it’s been a long time. So for me it’s a special moment because it’s been many years,” he said. “I grew up here in his town with my family and friends and so i’m very happy and it’s a special moment. After that I would like to give back that happiness on the pitch.” Source | Barca TV

The new signing will be hoping to make his first appearance since returning in Barca’s next match against Atletico Madrid next Sunday. He could wear the No. 11 or the No. 25 shirt or even the No. 7 is Ousmane Dembele departs before the window closes.