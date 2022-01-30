Barcelona growing pessimistic about Ousmane Dembele exit - report

Barcelona are reportedly growing pessimistic about the chances of offloading Ousmane Dembele before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The Frenchman’s been told to leave after failing to agree a contract extension but there have been no offers received yet, according to Diario AS.

Mateu Alemany is said to be “working against the clock” to try and find a solution because the last thing Barca want is for Dembele to stay and sit in the stands for the rest of the campaign.

Time is rapidly running out to find a new club for Dembele with the January window due to close at midnight in Spain on Monday night.

There are lots of Dembele rumors flying about right now. Sport reckon Barca have withdrawn their last offer which was a one-year extension which allowed the forward to leave in the summer for €10 million.

The news means that if the Frenchman does decide he wants to stay after all, he would have to renegotiate all over again with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barca have no news on Dembele and that his agent is no longer in the city with 48 hours left to go in the transfer window.

The ever-unreliable Daily Mail has a more excitable report and reckons two “unnamed” Premier League are keen but provides no other new information whatsoever.

You can probably expect a lot more of that kind of thing before the window closes on Monday.