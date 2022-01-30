Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena set to complete loan move to Galatasaray - report

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena is closing in on a loan move to Turkish side Galatasaray and should complete his transfer before the January window closes on Monday.

The youngster is wanted by Catalan coach Domènec Torrent to replace stopper Fernando Muslera who is out for a while with a knee injury.

Reports in Turkey reckon the loan is already agreed, while Mundo Deportivo add that there is no purchase option and Pena’s intention is to return at the end of the season.

Inaki has been with the first-team squad for a while now but it still waiting for his big chance to impress and now seems to have decided to go and find first-team football elsewhere.

Both Pena and Neto have both been linked with moves away but the youngster’s departure suggests his Brazilian team-mate will see out the season at the Camp Nou now.

It seems like this will be Neto’s last season at Barcelona though and if he does depart it offers the chance for Pena to be Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s back-up next season.