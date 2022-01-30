Barcelona ‘close’ to agreeing deal with Arsenal for Aubameyang - report

Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A move has been rumored for a few days now but there seems to be growing optimism that a transfer can be completed before the window closes on Monday.

The Athletic are reporting that “progress has been made in talks between all three parties” and the transfer has “advanced significantly” over the weekend.

The report adds the main problem now is to find out who is going to cover the striker’s enormous £350,000-a-week salary.

Arsenal aren’t thought to be asking for a loan fee but want Barca to cover as much of the salary as possible which may be tricky for the Catalan giants.

Interestingly, The Athletic also claim “reports that Barcelona could not land Aubameyang unless they shifted Ousmane Dembele are thought to be wide of the mark.”

All of which means that if Arsenal and Barca can find an agreement on Aubameyang’s salary the deal should go through.