Dembele to PSG rumors emerge ahead of deadline day

Time is rapidly running out in the January transfer window which means all sorts of rumors are cropping up right now and Ousmane Dembele’s name is starting to feature once again.

Foot Mercato are reporting that PSG have a “verbal agreement” with Dembele and are trying to sort everything out before the window closes on Monday night.

If they can’t get the deal done then they’ll wait until the summer when Dembele will be a free agent after his Barca contract expires.

Journalist Gerard Romero is also talking about PSG and Dembele. He reckons Barca are asking for €20 million, while PSG could throw in Mauro Icardi as part of the deal.

Diario Sport are also reporting on negotiations between the two clubs and describe the operation as “red hot” but don’t really offer any details.

And then there’s good old Fabrizio Romano who reckons there’s been talk of a “swap deal” between Barca and PSG but no agreement found yet. More talks are appparently planned.

Barcelona and PSG have a little over 24 hours to try and find an agreement, otherwise the 24-year-old will see out the rest of the season at the Camp Nou.