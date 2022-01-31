Ajax reject Barcelona’s Tagliafico offer - report

Barcelona’s hopes of landing left-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax before the transfer window closes look to be slipping away after the Eredivisie side rejected an offer from the Catalan giants.

Tagliafico has seemingly been really keen to leave Ajax, after falling down the pecking order, and moving to Barcelona to offer some competition to Jordi Alba.

Barca spoke to Ajax about a loan and offered the club some players in exchange but “none of the players offered convinced Marc Overmars,” as reported by Diario Sport.

Ajax have now decided they only want a straight fee for Tagliafico which is something Barcelona can’t make work financially.

Marca are reportedly that talks between the two clubs are now completely off and there’s no chance of Tagliafico being granted his wish of moving to Barcelona.

The report adds that Barca are focused on strengthening the attack and will only go for a defender if there are any funds left over.