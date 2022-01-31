Aubameyang willing to play for ‘practically nothing’ to secure Barcelona move

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly willing to play for “practically nothing” in order to seal a loan move to Barcelona.

There have been multiple reports that Barcelona are close to completing a temporary deal for the striker and the only real issue to be addressed is who will pay Aubameyang’s salary.

Diario Sport are now reporting the Gabon international is so willing to make the move he will take a huge pay cut to get the deal over the line.

There had been talk that Aubameyang can only sign if Ousmane Dembele leaves, but it seems that this is not the case and there is some room on the wage bill.

Aubameyang won’t be the only player to take a pay cut to move to Barca. New signings Ferran Torres and Adama Traore have both moved on reduced salaries, while Dani Alves is said to be earning the lowest salary permitted by La Liga.

Meanwhile, it shouldn’t be forgotten that first-teamers Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Samuel Umtiti have all agreed pay-cuts this year to help the club out during their current financial crisis.